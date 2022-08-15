Tesla has reached another million-mark milestone.

Bloomberg | Getty Images

Over the weekend, Tesla's gigafactory located in Shanghai, China produced its millionth car, bringing the grand total of all Tesla's made worldwide to more than 3 million.

CEO and founder Elon Musk celebrated the news on Twitter alongside a photo of the car and the workers who made it happen.

Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M. pic.twitter.com/2Aee6slCuv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2022

The news follows last month's milestone for Tesla when the company's Freemont, California factory produced its two-millionth car.

It's a big step for Tesla, which has faced unprecedented delays in vehicle production due to pandemic-related supply chain disruptions among other issues.

Giga Shanghai has faced its own set of unique problems over the last few years, including closures due to China's strict COVID lockdown policies, which at one point closed for 22 days straight. Earlier this summer, the company introduced a "closed loop" system in Shanghai where workers were sleeping inside the factory in an attempt to ramp up production while minimizing travel. That initiative ended in June.

Giga Shanghai broke ground in 2018 and officially opened at the end of 2019, marking Tesla's first international factory at the time.

Though Tesla and Musk have not publicly declared where and if the company will open another gigafactory, rumors have swirled that all eyes are on Canada as the company presumably plans to expand production.

Tesla was up over 35% year over year as of Monday morning.