As families across the U.S. prepare for Thanksgiving on Thursday, many shoppers are likely trying to determine if they can grab last-minute ingredients or pick up essentials before the festivities. With more major retailers giving employees the day off, Thanksgiving store hours have become less predictable than they once were.

To help you plan, here’s a complete, updated guide to which grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and major retailers are open — and which will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025.

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2025

Although far fewer stores open on Thanksgiving than in years past, several grocery chains, convenience stores and niche retailers will keep their doors open — often with reduced holiday hours.

Grocery stores open

Shoppers looking for ingredients, desserts or extra sides may still find options in many regions.

Kroger and Kroger-owned banners (Ralphs, Smith’s, King Soopers, Fry’s): Most locations are open with limited holiday hours.

Whole Foods Market : Stores are typically open in the morning through early afternoon.

Food Lion : Most stores will open early and close mid-afternoon.

Sprouts Farmers Market : The stores are open with reduced hours, generally mornings only.

Albertsons / Safeway (select markets): Some stores are open depending on local management.

Quick tip: Even if grocery stores are open, in-store pharmacies may be closed or operate on a separate schedule.

Convenience & discount stores open

These chains are your best bet if you’re looking for quick snacks, drinks or household items.

Dollar General : Most locations are open, often until early evening.

Family Dollar : Many stores are open; hours vary by region.

Big Lots : Historically stores are open on Thanksgiving with holiday hours.

7-Eleven, Circle K, Wawa, Sheetz, QuikTrip: Nearly all remain open — many 24/7 as usual.

Pharmacies open

CVS: Most standalone stores are open; pharmacy counters may operate reduced hours.

Walgreens: Many 24-hour locations are open; pharmacies vary.

Rite Aid: Hours depend heavily on region.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2025

Most major retailers continue the trend of closing on Thanksgiving to allow employees time with their families. Expect all in-store Black Friday shopping to begin early Friday morning instead.

Big-box retailers closed

These major chains will not open at all on Thanksgiving Day:

Walmart

Target

Best Buy

Home Depot

Lowe’s

IKEA

Costco

Many will reopen on Black Friday at 5 or 6 a.m. with doorbuster sales.

Department stores & apparel retailers closed

Holiday shoppers will have to wait until Friday for these stores to reopen:

Macy’s

Kohl’s

Nordstrom / Nordstrom Rack

JCPenney

Dick’s Sporting Goods

REI (continues its “Opt Outside” shutdown tradition)

Grocery stores closed

Several chains consistently close every Thanksgiving:

Trader Joe’s

Publix

H-E-B

Costco (wholesale + grocery)

WinCo Foods (many locations)

Pharmacies closed

Most grocery-store-based pharmacies (Kroger, Ralphs, Safeway, etc.) close entirely for the holiday even if the store itself is open.

What shoppers should know before heading out

Hours vary by location, and holiday schedules often change last minute.

Pharmacies may have different hours from the main store.

Online shopping remains available, even from retailers closed in person.

Expect heavy crowds Friday morning, especially at stores reopening for Black Friday.

Many grocery stores offer same-day pickup and delivery, but slots fill up quickly during the holidays.

Why do store hours keep changing?

In recent years, major retailers have shifted away from Thanksgiving Day openings. The trend began as an employee-wellness measure and has become widely embraced as families increasingly rely on online Black Friday deals, which now start earlier in the week.

Consumers doing last-minute grocery runs are the main driver of Thanksgiving Day shopping — which is why grocery and convenience chains remain the most likely to stay open.

Bottom line

If you need food, beverages or basic essentials on Thanksgiving Day 2025, your best bets are Kroger-family stores, Whole Foods, Food Lion, Sprouts and almost all convenience stores. For everything else — from electronics to apparel to big-box retail — you’ll have to wait until Black Friday.