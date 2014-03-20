The 10 Best Cities for Buying or Selling a Home According to real-estate firm Zillow, sellers on the West Coast have the upper hand, while out East, the equation is reversed.

By Laura Entis

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Shutterstock

"Go West, young man," author Horace Greeley famously advised back in the 1800s. Judging from real-estate Zillow's list of the top 10 markets for both buyers and sellers, men (and women!) continue to vigorously heed Greeley's words.

According to Zillow, the West coast is oh-so-hot right now, which means sellers should have the upper hand in negotiations as listings are snapped up. Meanwhile in the Midwestern and East Coast metros, the equation is reversed; homes typically remain on the market longer, giving buyers leveraging power.

Six out of the 10 best cities for selling are on the West coast; five are in California. San Francisco, in the news lately for sky-rocketing rents, comes in at No. 2, outranked only by San Jose.

"The real estate data in markets on both coasts are telling markedly different stories," Stan Humphries, Zillow's chief economist, said in a statement. "Relatively strong job markets in the West are helping spur robust demand, which is being met with limited supply, causing rapid home value appreciation and giving sellers an edge. In the East, housing markets are appreciating a bit more slowly, and homes are staying on the market longer."

Related: The 10 Hottest Housing Markets for 2014

The hottest markets for sellers are not necessarily those where home values are rising, the firm stated. Instead, three key characteristics determine if a particular city is a good place for home sellers:

  1. Homes are on the markets for a shorter period of time.
  2. Price cuts occur less frequently.
  3. Homes are sold at prices close to or higher than their last listing price.

In buyers' markets, of course, the reverse is true.

"In general, buyers in sellers' markets this spring can expect tight inventory, increased competition and a greater sense of urgency," Humphries said. "Sellers in buyers' markets may need to be prepared to lower their asking price, or to wait longer for the perfect buyer to come along."

Check out both lists below:

The 10 Best Cities for Buying or Selling a Home

Related: The 25 Best U.S. Cities for Tech Startups
Laura Entis is a reporter for Fortune.com's Venture section.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Cut Overhead, Not Capabilities: Microsoft Office Pro 2021 Is Just $49.97

Get Microsoft's pro tools at a startup-friendly price.

By Entrepreneur Store
Science & Technology

Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs Itself — with These 7 AI Tools

Discover seven tools to automate content, leads and sales so you scale solo.

By Ben Angel
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Travel

8 Smart Ways to Save on Your Summer Business Travel (and Have Fun, Too!)

Discover savvy strategies for an efficient, enjoyable summer travel experience, whether for business or pleasure.

By Tonia Ryan
Social Media

How To Start a Youtube Channel: Step-by-Step Guide

YouTube can be a valuable way to grow your audience. If you're ready to create content, read more about starting a business YouTube Channel.

By Jason R. Rich