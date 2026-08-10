The Apple Watch Hasn’t Changed Much Since 2018. Its Time Might Be Up.

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The wearables category has seen a surge in faceless, screen-free devices from competitors like Whoop and Oura, and Apple’s watch may finally be responding.

Apple’s industrial design team has spent the past year exploring a shakeup of its smartwatch lineup, according to Bloomberg. The company is weighing devices with no display at all, along with different screen types and sizes, as it looks to keep pace with cheaper, screen-free fitness bands and rings.

The pressure isn’t really about sales yet. Apple’s watch sales jumped 21% last quarter even as rivals like Samsung declined. But the broader Wearables, Home and Accessories segment grew just 7%, well behind the 18% growth Apple saw across its overall product lineup, a sign the category is losing steam relative to the rest of the business.

In the meantime, Apple’s next watches, the Series 12 and Ultra 4, will stick to incremental upgrades: better performance, new colors and bands, and a possible return of a ceramic case option. The bigger overhaul is still being decided, and could include new premium models beyond the Ultra and Hermès editions, as well as cheaper alternatives to the current SE.