Are you currently searching for a new gig? You're not alone. Jobs site Glassdoor found that 38 percent of employees are actively looking or planning to begin the hunt in 2018. But if you are interested in making the leap, of course you'll want to find a position with a solid salary and meaningful work and where there is opportunity for growth.

To that end, Glassdoor released its annual list of the 50 best jobs in America. The site's ranking system takes three main components into account: earning potential, an overall job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings available. For a job title to be considered, it had to have had at least 100 salary reports and at least 100 Job satisfaction ratings from U.S. employees.

"In particular for job satisfaction, our research shows that higher pay is statistically linked to higher satisfaction, but the impact is actually small," explained Glassdoor Chief Economist Dr. Andrew Chamberlain in a statement about the research. "Money can buy happiness, but other workplace factors actually have a larger impact on your overall satisfaction -- including culture and values, career opportunities and the quality of senior leadership."

Chamberlain noted that these top roles are ones that can be filled in multiple industries -- and if you have those skills, you are not limited to the types of companies you can apply to.

Here are the top 15 best jobs in the U.S.

Data Scientist

Job satisfaction rating: 4.2

Number of job openings: 4,524

Median base salary: $110,000

Devops Engineer

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 3,369

Median base salary: $105,000

Marketing Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 6,439

Median base salary: $85,000

Occupational Therapist

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 11,903

Median base salary: $74,000

HR Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,458

Median base salary: $85,000

Electrical Engineer

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 5,839

Median base salary: $76,000

Mobile Developer

Job satisfaction rating: 4.1

Number of job openings: 1,809

Median base salary: $90,000

Strategy Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,195

Median base salary: $135,000

Product Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 3.7

Number of job openings: 7,531

Median base salary: $113,000

Manufacturing Engineer

Job satisfaction rating: 4.0

Number of job openings: 4,241

Median base salary: $72,000

Compliance Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.3

Number of job openings: 1,222

Median base salary: $96,000

Finance Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,209

Median base salary: $97,000

Risk Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,209

Median base salary: $97,000

Business Development Manager

Job satisfaction rating: 3.9

Number of job openings: 4,060

Median base salary: $75,000

Front End Engineer

Job satisfaction rating: 4.2

Number of job openings: 1,122

Median base salary: $100,000