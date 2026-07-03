2 Technical SEO Mistakes Quietly Draining Your Revenue (And You’ve Probably Made Both)

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The worst SEO problems are the ones you can’t see in your rankings. Your traffic looks fine until it doesn’t, and by the time the damage shows up in your dashboard, you’ve already lost months.

Two of these silent killers come up in nearly every audit I run for a new client: slow pages and badly handled redirects. Both feel like engineering decisions, so founders push them down the priority list. Both can erase a quarter of revenue before anyone notices.

Here’s what they actually do — and what to check this week before they do it to you.

Why slow pages cost more than rankings

Page speed has been a Google ranking factor since 2010, but the ranking impact is the least interesting part of the story. The interesting part is the conversion math. Google’s own Core Web Vitals documentation lays out how loading speed, interactivity and visual stability shape user behavior and the numbers are brutal.

Pages that load in one second convert at roughly three times the rate of pages that load in five, according to Deloitte’s Milliseconds Make Millions study, published with Google in 2020. On mobile, a 100-millisecond improvement in load time lifted retail conversions by 8%. That’s not a marginal lift. That’s the difference between a profitable month and a flat one.

I had a client last year — a mid-sized ecommerce brand — whose product pages averaged 5.2 seconds to interactive on mobile. We didn’t change a word of copy, a single backlink or one piece of metadata. We just compressed images, deferred two third-party scripts and moved their hero animation to load after first paint. Time to interactive dropped to 1.8 seconds. Their mobile conversion rate lifted 14% over the next six weeks.

The fix is rarely about hiring a developer. It’s about deciding which scripts and animations are worth the load they add. Every loyalty plugin, every chat widget, every analytics pixel pays for itself in revenue — or it doesn’t. Most don’t.

The redirect mistake even agencies make

The second silent killer is what I call redirect debt. It usually starts with a website rebuild.

A 301 redirect is the right tool for telling search engines that a page has permanently moved — Google confirms this in its Search Central documentation on redirects. Used correctly, 301s preserve the SEO equity built up in the old URL. Used carelessly, they leak it.

The two ways teams break redirects during a migration: chained redirects, where URL A redirects to URL B, which redirects to URL C, and mass redirects to the homepage instead of to the closest relevant page. Both feel like time-savers. Both can wipe out years of work.

I worked with a SaaS company last spring whose marketing team rebuilt their entire site in a two-week sprint. They set up redirects, launched on a Friday, and lost 62% of their organic traffic the following Tuesday. The diagnosis took 15 minutes: they had redirected all 400 of their old blog URLs to a single new blog index page. Google saw a site full of dead-end consolidations, and the rankings collapsed.

We rebuilt their redirect map page-by-page over the next three weeks. Traffic recovered to 91% of pre-launch levels within two months. But they had already lost a quarter of the pipeline.

The fix is to treat every URL on your old site as a contract with Google. If you delete a page, redirect it to the most contextually relevant replacement, not to the homepage. If you can’t find a relevant replacement, the page probably wasn’t pulling weight anyway — and a 404 is more honest than a misleading redirect.

What to actually audit this week

You don’t need a $50,000 technical SEO retainer to find these problems. You need two free tools and 30 minutes.

Run your top 10 commercial pages through Google’s PageSpeed Insights. Note the Core Web Vitals scores. If your Largest Contentful Paint is above 2.5 seconds on mobile, you have a speed problem worth fixing this quarter.

Then crawl your site with Screaming Frog’s free version, which handles up to 500 URLs. Filter for 3xx response codes and look at the redirect chains. Anything redirecting through more than one hop is technical debt. Anything redirecting to the homepage from a deep page is probably leaking ranking equity.

Both issues are fixable in days — not months. The hard part isn’t the work. The hard part is convincing whoever owns your site to take the issues seriously before the next migration creates a third silent killer to add to the list.

The founders who win at SEO long-term aren’t the ones who chase every algorithm update. They’re the ones who notice the small problems before they become the big ones — and who treat their site’s technical health like the revenue-generating asset it actually is.