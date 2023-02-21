The blue badge is more within reach than ever before.

If you've been angling for Instagram or Facebook verification, you're in luck.

This week, parent company Meta will unveil its new subscription service Meta Verified in Australia and New Zealand, and the rollout will soon extend to other countries, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Sunday via posts on Facebook and Instagram, per The New York Times.

In the past, obtaining Instagram verification was somewhat opaque; once users submitted their request and necessary documentation, they had to wait up to 30 days to hear if the platform deemed their account "authentic, unique, complete and notable" enough to earn the designation, according to TechCrunch.

Now, those who already have verified accounts will be able to hold onto them at no charge, but those who want to snag the blue badge for the first time will have to pay $11.99 per month (or $14.99 if purchased on Apple's operating system iOS). It's not all-inclusive either — leveling up on both platforms will cost $24 per month (a bundled subscription is in the works).

Verified users will also receive direct access to customer support. "This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg wrote.

Meta appears to be taking a page out of Twitter's book — new owner Elon Musk charges users $8 per month for blue check marks via its Twitter Blue Service.

A Meta spokeswoman told the NYT the subscription will be available in the U.S. in the coming weeks.