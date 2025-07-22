On Tuesday, the Coca-Cola Co. announced that it is launching a version of Coke made with American cane sugar after President Trump requested the change.

Last week on Truth Social, President Donald Trump wrote that he spoke with Coca-Cola about using cane sugar in the U.S. version of Coke, and "they have agreed to do so." At the time, the company tip-toed around the claims, issuing a statement saying that while it appreciated Trump's "enthusiasm," more "details...will be shared soon."

Looks like "soon" means later this year, according to a statement on Tuesday.

"As part of its ongoing innovation agenda, this fall in the United States, the company plans to launch an offering made with U.S. cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range," the statement said.

"As you may have seen last week, we appreciate the president's enthusiasm for our Coca-Cola brand," Coke CEO James Quincey said on an earnings call Tuesday, noting that the beverage giant already uses cane sugar in many of its products, including coffees, teas, lemonades, and the Vitamin Water line.

"Mexican Coke" has been popular with U.S. consumers for years, and social media has only grown the fandom. The name has become synonymous with Coke-made-with-cane-sugar, as that is how the drink is produced in Mexico and some European countries.

Coca-Cola currently uses high fructose corn syrup to sweeten its U.S. sodas, but the cane sugar-sweetened version can be found stateside — usually in specialty grocery stores or warehouses like Costco.

"I think that it will be an enduring option for consumer," Quincey said on the call. "We are definitely looking to use the whole toolkit of available sweetening options where there are consumer preferences."

