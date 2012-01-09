Apple's lawyers are in a snit over the recently released, creepily lifelike Steve Jobs doll. Here's why they should back off and let the doll become a smash hit.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apple's lawyers are in a snit over a creepily lifelike $100 Steve Jobs doll a Chinese company introduced recently. Turns out, the rights to control the use of your likeness expire at death in some states, but not in others, so the doll will technically be legal in some places but not in others. In California, for instance, you stay in control until you're dead 70 years -- then you're fair game.

In any case, Apple should back off, and hope for big sales on the doll. Why?

It keeps their brand in mind. Think how many entrepreneurs might want Steve Jobs on their desk. Seeing the doll reminds people how much they love Apple products. It's a painless way to keep the company top of mind. It even comes with a couple of little toy apples. Hello, free brand reminder.

When you're a doll, you're iconic. Since his death, Jobs has become a symbol of great innovation and entrepreneurial vision. Why fight it?

Kids play with dolls. Here's a chance to hook the next generation of iPhone users early.

He's better than the Donald Trump doll. I mean, would you rather have your kid hearing, "Stay hungry. Stay foolish," and "Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition," or "You really think you're a good leader? I don't!" and "Have an ego"? I'd consider it a service to the next generation of young entrepreneurs if they could have an alternative business-leader role model.

The Carol Roth doll needs a playfriend. Entrepreneur Equation author Carol Roth's smart woman-entrepreneur doll could use a playmate -- you know, someone to pair up with for play-practicing those high-stakes pitch meetings with venture capitalists (maybe Ken and GI Joe could stand in for this role). Jobs would be perfect.

What do you think of the Steve Jobs doll? Leave a comment and let us know.