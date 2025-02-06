Human resources software platform Workday, a $73 billion company, announced on Wednesday that it is cutting 1,750 positions or 8.5% of its current 20,500-person workforce.

"I realize this is tough news, and it affects all of us—the Workmates who are leaving and those who'll continue with us," Workday CEO Carl Eschenbach wrote in an email to employees about the layoffs, which has since been published on Workday's blog. "I encourage you to work from home or head home, if you're already in the office."

Eschenbach said that the layoffs were necessary to help the company make greater investments in other aspects of the business.

It is not clear what roles or departments were affected.

Workday headquarters in California. Credit: Workday.

Workday's application portal is used by more than half of Fortune 500 companies, including Netflix and Spotify. However, software is also notorious with job seekers who have been complaining about the process on social media for some time.

Several threads on Reddit called out Workday for requiring that users create a new account for every new job they apply for at different companies.

"I actively 'nope' out of applications that use Workday," one Reddit user wrote. "Some of the fields don't even parse correctly so I'd end up retyping stuff anyway."

Workday users on X also took issue with the company for the same problems.

"i think my biggest job application pet peeve is when a company uses workday so they make you make a workday account but that workday account only works for that company so now you have like 20 workday accounts for each different company you applied to that uses workday," one X user wrote.

On LinkedIn, users called Workday "the worst application" saying that it takes more than 10 minutes to fill out and their account can't be used again.

A BI article titled "Everyone Hates Workday" from May 2024 says the platform offers recruiters little user interface flexibility and causes job seekers to spend 128% longer on applications.

