For 11 Years Chick-fil-A Ruled the Roost In Customer Satisfaction. Jersey Mike’s Just Dethroned It.

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There’s a new customer satisfaction champion in town. For 11 straight years, Chick-fil-A held the top spot. Then a sandwich shop from the Jersey Shore walked in and took the crown.

Jersey Mike’s debuted at No. 1 in the American Customer Satisfaction Index 2026 rankings with a score of 84 out of 100, nudging out Chick-fil-A’s 83 by a single point. Customers gave Jersey Mike’s high marks for freshness, variety and value, while adding 238 locations last year and racking up $4.2 billion in sales.

The win comes at a big moment for the brand. Jersey Mike’s was sold to Blackstone for around $8 billion in 2024 and has since filed to go public, chasing a valuation north of $12 billion. CEO Charlie Morrison said he thinks the chain could eventually double its 3,200 US locations. Not bad for a company built on hand-sliced subs and a topping order called “Mike’s Way.”