Jersey Mike’s Started As a Single Sandwich Shop. Now It Says It Can Become a 15,000-Location Giant.

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Jersey Mike’s has already filed to go public at a potential $12 billion valuation. Now the sandwich chain is revealing just how big it thinks it can get.

Jersey Mike’s believes it can eventually grow from roughly 3,300 restaurants today to 15,000 locations globally, according SEC filings reported by Restaurant Business. The company sees room for 7,500 locations in the U.S. alone and has already signed international deals in Canada, the U.K. and Ireland.

The ambitious expansion comes under CEO Charlie Morrison, who previously led Wingstop through its IPO and knows how quickly restaurant brands can scale. But Morrison previously told Entrepreneur that growth does not mean adding more complexity.

“I think complexity kills,” Morrison said.

Morrison said successful brands have to protect the things customers already love while staying focused on consistency and execution. Jersey Mike’s enters this next phase after 20 consecutive years of same-store sales growth.