Jersey Mike’s Officially Filed for a $12 Billion IPO — Here’s What Made It Possible

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It’s official — Jersey Mike’s is going public. The sandwich chain filed its S-1 with the SEC on Thursday, targeting a valuation of at least $12 billion and planning to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, according to CNBC. When we first reported the confidential filing back in April, the numbers weren’t public yet. Now they are — and they’re impressive.

Same-store sales climbed 50% cumulatively from 2020 through 2025, part of nearly 20 consecutive years of positive growth. System-wide sales hit $4.3 billion last year, up 13%. Net income jumped from $5 million in 2024 to $55 million in 2025. The chain now has more than 3,300 locations across all 50 states, with 99% run by franchisees.

The company believes it can eventually grow to 7,500 US locations. CEO Charlie Morrison, who previously led Wingstop through its own IPO, is now calling the shots from behind the counter at Jersey Mike’s. “We believe we are still in the early innings of our domestic growth opportunity,” he wrote in the filing.