A Startup Says It Shrunk an AI Model by 93%. Apple Wants to Talk.

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Honey, I shrunk the AI. That’s startup PrismML’s message to Apple, and it could solve one of the company’s biggest headaches. PrismML, a Caltech spinout backed by Khosla Ventures, says it shrank a 54GB AI model down to under 4GB, small enough to run all 27 billion of its parameters directly on an iPhone 15 or newer, CNBC reports.

“They’re really evaluating our technology right now,” PrismML CEO Babak Hassibi said of Apple, calling the talks early but promising. The company raised a $16.25 million seed round in March and just released two free compressed AI models built to run on iPhones, MacBooks and Nvidia-powered PCs.

The breakthrough could let Apple run more powerful AI locally instead of relying on the cloud, boosting speed, privacy and battery life for a revamped Siri. Analysts caution the claims still need real-world testing, and shrinking AI models won’t necessarily shrink the broader industry’s appetite for chips.