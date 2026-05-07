/ Buying a Franchise

Why Bread Zeppelin Is Hitting Pause on Franchising: ‘We Have a Lot to Prove’

The 10-unit chain is focusing on company-owned growth to attract sophisticated, well-capitalized franchisees down the road.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Dan Bova | May 07, 2026
Listen to this post

Bread Zeppelin is deflating its franchising plans for the next two years, and the reason has nothing to do with slowing sales.

The 10-unit salad chain—known for stuffing greens into hollowed-out baguettes—is saying no to most franchise requests in order to focus on company-owned growth instead. President Vincent Ginatta says the strategy is about attracting the right kind of franchisee later. “We’re adopting a more long-term position,” Ginatta told Restaurant Business. “I think we have a lot to prove. Most of the types of franchisees we’re looking for—those with experience or the wherewithal, capital, to develop a large number of units, want to see more proven.” The chain has $1.5 million in average unit volume and high single-digit comp growth, but Ginatta says they’re still optimizing the model.

Three new company-owned units are opening this year to fill out the Dallas market. By 2028, Bread Zeppelin plans to resume franchising with a proven model that attracts sophisticated, well-capitalized multi-unit operators.

Bread Zeppelin is deflating its franchising plans for the next two years, and the reason has nothing to do with slowing sales.

The 10-unit salad chain—known for stuffing greens into hollowed-out baguettes—is saying no to most franchise requests in order to focus on company-owned growth instead. President Vincent Ginatta says the strategy is about attracting the right kind of franchisee later. “We’re adopting a more long-term position,” Ginatta told Restaurant Business. “I think we have a lot to prove. Most of the types of franchisees we’re looking for—those with experience or the wherewithal, capital, to develop a large number of units, want to see more proven.” The chain has $1.5 million in average unit volume and high single-digit comp growth, but Ginatta says they’re still optimizing the model.

Three new company-owned units are opening this year to fill out the Dallas market. By 2028, Bread Zeppelin plans to resume franchising with a proven model that attracts sophisticated, well-capitalized multi-unit operators.

Jonathan Small Founder, Strike Fire Productions

Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he... Read more

Latest

Related Content