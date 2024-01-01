Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Persistent Systems Partners with CoRover to Drive Multilingual Conversational AI
The collaboration leverages CoRover's expertise in sovereign AI and Persistent's strengths in digital engineering
Salesforce Beats Revenue Estimates with AI-Powered Growth
While adjusted earnings per share of USD 2.41 fell slightly below the USD 2.44 estimate due to losses in Salesforce Ventures
Friendly and Empathetic AI: The Future of Customer Loyalty in India
81 % of surveyed consumers in India stated they would engage more with AI if it provided more human-like interactions
Top 10 Advanced Technology Trends to Watch in 2025
By 2030, 80% of humans will engage with smart robots daily, up from less than 10% in 2024