To stay competitive today, brands must build authority and adapt across all search touchpoints, from LLMs to Google to social platforms.

The digital landscape is undeniably shifting, with platforms like ChatGPT attracting over 200 million weekly active users globally. This rise of LLMs is seriously changing how consumers discover and interact with brands.

While traditional search certainly has its strengths and will remain a significant channel, exploring these new avenues is crucial for businesses to broaden their reach, maintain a competitive edge and connect with customers in this evolving digital world.

In this article, I will delve into the pillars of staying competitive in the age of LLMs.

1. Optimize for conversational search

LLMs prioritize natural, question-based language over short, keyword-heavy queries. Speaking business, this shift calls for long-tail keywords, clear, concise answers that AI models can easily extract and structured data to help AI interpret your site. Think about how your customers actually ask questions and make content that directly answers those inquiries – thus, you're more likely to be favored both by clients and AI.

Furthermore, long-tail keywords typically face less competition, making it easier for the average website to achieve visibility. Google itself reports that 15% of all Google searches are entirely new, highlighting the demand for fresh, niche content optimized for emerging search trends.

Centime, a financial software company, optimized its content for voice search to align with how people naturally ask questions. Their "Ultimate Guide to Cash Flow Forecasting" was rewritten to directly answer conversational queries. This move proved to work well: traffic, particularly from voice searches, rose 40%, improving both SEO performance and user retention.

2. Stay relevant

When speaking of consumer engagement in the age of LLMs, relevance is everything. Generic, mass-produced content won't cut through the AI-driven search engines. That's when useful, clear and deeply aligned with your audience's needs, content becomes crucial. We speak a lot about the rising demand for personalization. The same story is happening to tailored answers when it comes to AI-generated results.

Caleres, parent company of fashion brands like Sam Edelman and Veronica Beard, relaunched 13 e-commerce sites using AI-powered product search and discovery by Coveo. Such an AI-trust yielded a 23% increase in conversion rates and a 5.5% boost in revenue per visitor.

3. Build strong brand authority

In the world of LLMs, brand authority is defined by your presence across high-quality, editorially overseen platforms. AI search engines also factor in online mentions, citations and overall brand authority when generating responses, so focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations to strengthen your backlink profile.

Engage actively on social platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram to prove credibility. Invest actively in content marketing to become the go-to resource for valuable information within your industry.

One off-trail solution is building a Wikipedia page. As one of the most cited sources in AI training data, Wikipedia plays a huge role in verifying your brand's authority. A properly sourced page improves your chances of being referenced in AI-generated answers.

A recent study tracking major toy brands like Fisher-Price and Melissa & Doug found that mentions on trusted media like Tinybeans significantly boosted their visibility in AI search engines. This highlights the importance of strategic digital PR and building relationships with influential publications to improve AI search rankings.

4. Keep monitoring and improving

LLMs evolve fast, just like user behavior. ChatGPT alone processes over a billion queries a day. To stay competitive, brands must track performance, keep abreast of new developments in AI search algorithms and pivot quickly, considering a multi-faceted approach combining native platform tools with specialized third-party solutions.

Google Search Console and Bing Webmaster can provide insights into how your brand appears in AI-driven search features. Third-party monitoring tools like BrightEdge, Semrush and Brandwatch offer features for AI content optimization, SEO insights and performance tracking across AI-powered tools.

Regularly run test customer-centric queries. Analyze how competitors are being mentioned in AI results and identify opportunities for your business. Manual checks provide the human insight that automated tools often miss.

The rise of AI search doesn't replace traditional SEO but expands it. To stay competitive, brands must build authority and adapt across all search touchpoints, from LLMs to Google to social platforms.