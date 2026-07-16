Why The Decisions That Define You Are the Ones You Make Blind

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Key Takeaways Before a hard call, ask: Did I gather what I could, pressure-test it with someone who disagrees, and understand what I can afford to lose?

Tell your team what you know, what you don’t, and why you’re choosing this path anyway. It invites people to hand you the missing piece the moment it appears, and it teaches them how to think — not just what to do.

Every leader I respect has a version of the same story. There was a moment when the data ran out, the advisors disagreed, the clock was running and a decision still had to be made. Not a comfortable decision with a spreadsheet behind it, a blind one. A choice made with partial information, real stakes and no guarantee of being right.

Those are the decisions that define you. Not because they’re dramatic, but because they reveal what you actually rely on once certainty is gone. After decades in wealth management and years of endurance racing, I’ve come to believe that learning to make decisions well without complete information is the single most underrated leadership skill.

Certainty is a luxury you rarely get

In my industry, the temptation is to wait. Wait for more data, another opinion, a clearer market signal. But there’s a point in every meaningful decision where waiting stops being diligence and starts becoming an avoidance. The information you’re holding out for either doesn’t exist or will arrive too late to matter.

Markets taught me this early. Anyone who claims to know what happens next quarter is selling something. The professionals who last aren’t the ones with perfect foresight. They’re the ones who learned to act sensibly inside uncertainty, over and over, without letting the discomfort of not knowing shove them into paralysis or recklessness.

Judge yourself on process, not outcomes

The first shift that changed how I make blind decisions was separating the quality of a decision from the quality of its outcome. A good decision can produce a bad result. A careless decision can get lucky. Grade yourself only on results and you’ll learn all the wrong lessons, because you’ll start dodging every choice that could look bad in hindsight.

So I ask a different set of questions instead. Did I gather what information was reasonably available? Did I pressure test my assumptions with someone who disagrees with me? Did I understand what I was risking and what I could afford to lose? If the answer is yes, I can live with the outcome either way. That framework doesn’t make blind decisions easy. It makes them survivable, and it keeps fear from running the process.

Know which doors lock behind you

Not all uncertain decisions deserve the same weight. Some choices are reversible. You can try them, learn and adjust at minimal cost. Others are one-way doors that lock behind you. The mistake I see most often, in business and in life, is leaders treating every decision like a one-way door and agonizing accordingly. Or worse: treating one-way doors casually because they’re tired of deliberating.

When I face a blind decision now, the first thing I establish is which kind it is. Reversible? Decide fast and treat the result as information. Truly irreversible? I slow down, but I do it with a deadline, because unlimited deliberation is just a more respectable form of hiding.

Your values are the instrument panel

Pilots train to fly by instruments because in clouds, your senses lie to you. The horizon you feel is not the real one. Blind decisions work the same way. Under pressure, with incomplete information, your emotions will feed you convincing but unreliable signals. Fear reads as prudence. Ego reads as conviction.

What holds up are the commitments you made before the pressure arrived. Long before a hard choice shows up, I decide what I will not do. I will not risk what my family and clients cannot afford to lose. I will not make a decision I’d be ashamed to explain out loud. I will not choose comfort over honesty. Those pre-commitments are my instrument panel. When visibility drops, I fly by them, not by how the moment feels.

Train for it before you need it

Endurance racing gave me a place to practice all of this with lower stakes. At mile twenty of a marathon, you’re making decisions with degraded judgment, incomplete information about what your body has left and real consequences for getting it wrong.

Push or protect? Hold pace or adapt? You learn to read what data you have, trust your preparation and commit.

You don’t need marathons to build that muscle. You need reps. Make small, uncertain decisions deliberately instead of deferring them. Set decision deadlines and honor them. Review your choices afterward based on what you knew at the time, not what you know now. Confidence under uncertainty isn’t a personality trait. It’s a trained response, and anyone willing to practice can build it.

Decide out loud

One more discipline separates leaders who handle blind decisions well from those who merely survive them: narrate the reasoning, not just the verdict.

When I make a call under uncertainty, I tell my team exactly what I know, what I don’t and why I’m choosing this path anyway. That transparency does two things. It permits people to bring me the missing information the moment it appears, and it teaches the whole organization how to think, not just what to do.

The definition happens quietly

Here’s what I’ve learned watching leaders navigate their defining moments: the people around you aren’t grading your prediction accuracy. They’re watching how you carry uncertainty. Whether you get quieter and clearer, or louder and more scattered. Whether your team leaves the room with direction, even when nobody in it has certainty.

You don’t get to choose when the blind decisions arrive. You only get to choose who you’ve become by the time they do. Build the process, know your doors, set your instruments and get your reps in now. The moment that defines you is already on the calendar. It just hasn’t announced itself yet.