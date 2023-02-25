Our computer models are dialed into the 100 best stocks for March 2023. What makes them “the best stocks”? Years of hard work to find the precise factors that lead...

This story originally appeared on StockNews

Our computer models are dialed into the 100 best stocks for March 2023. What makes them “the best stocks”? Years of hard work to find the precise factors that lead to market beating stocks (SPY). Like our coveted strategy with an average annual return of +57.82%. And yes, it even produced impressive profits during the 2022 bear market. Now is the time to discover the winning stocks it is picking for the weeks and months ahead. Get full details below.



We received a record response to my most recent presentation—where I shared our most profitable solution for investors—so I wanted to reach out once more to make sure you didn’t miss it:

100 Best Stocks for March >

This revolutionary trading system actually consists of 10 different “black box” trading strategies each with precisely 10 stocks each.

That includes our coveted “Top 10 Stocks Under $10” strategy sporting an average annual return of +57.82%.

And yes, it was profitable during the 2022 bear market.

And yes, it has come roaring out of the gate in the new year with a +22.07% gain (from 1/1/23 thru 2/14/23).

To create proven strategies like these, we turned to the same Data Scientist who created our coveted POWR Ratings. We had 3 key requests for this project:

10 unique stock picking strategies. Something for every investor 10 stocks per strategy updated daily MOST IMPORTANT: Provide stellar performance in ALL markets

And boy did he ever deliver!

Check out the market topping average annual returns for these strategies since 1999. That means they easily went over 4 bear market speed bumps and still provided consistent gains for investors.

Yes, your eyes do not deceive you.

Even the worst strategy was nearly 3X better than the S&P 500 (SPY). Whereas the best strategy at +57.82% per year consistently beat the overall market by over 8X.

146,497 Reasons to Pay Attention to What Comes Next…

We know that most of you will be impressed by the performance shared above. However, some of you are rightfully skeptical because you have seen great performance touted by others in the past…but reality came up far short.

That is why I decided to put my money where my mouth was by investing my entire Roth IRA account in 2 of these strategies starting back in February 2021 (Value and Small Caps).

Since then my account has significantly outpaced this bear market leading to a real life $146,497 gain. The full proof of that, including screenshots from my Schwab account, are in the presentation:

100 Best Stocks for March >

Truly this is a game changing investment tool that continued to outperform even during the 2022 bear market...and soaring ahead in early 2023.

You owe it to yourself to get on the right foot for the rest of the year by watching this valuable presentation now so you can use these winning strategies to outperform in the months ahead.

But Time is Running Out!

We are closing the door on this presentation and the 100 best stocks Monday, February 27th @ midnight or once 75 Spots have been filled….whichever comes first.

So don’t delay, click below to watch now:

100 Best Stocks for March >

Wishing you a world of investment success!



Steve Reitmeister

…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)

CEO, StockNews.com & Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares were trading at $394.77 per share on Friday morning, down $5.89 (-1.47%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 3.23%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister

Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

More...

The post 100 Best Stocks for March appeared first on StockNews.com