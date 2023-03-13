2 High-Growth Stocks to Keep an Eye on in 2023

The economy has been resilient, defying expectations of a downturn. Key economic readings, from the labor market to consumer spending, have been running hot. After a harsh 2022, growth stocks...

The economy has shown remarkable resilience in 2023, as indicated by recent economic data, including a robust job market and favorable retail sales. Moreover, stronger-than-expected economic data suggest the economy could avoid a recession this year. Hence, it could be wise to monitor high-growth stocks Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) and ADT Inc. (ADT) to leverage the economic upswing.

Despite decelerating job creation in February, the employment market demonstrated resilience by exceeding projected expectations. The Labor Department reported last Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose by 311,000, surpassing the 225,000 Dow Jones estimate, signifying the strength and vitality of the economy.

Furthermore, despite being lower than anticipated, a 4.6% climb in average hourly earnings from last year signals a positive trend for inflation. “This is a strong foundation for the economy,” said Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab. ”If wages continue to grow around its current rate or even a bit higher, the labor market may be able to stay strong and not throw gas on the inflation fire.”

Drawing from the robust consumer spending indicated in a solid retail report, famous Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary anticipates an approximate 8% yield on stocks this year, attributing it to the economy’s cash influx and the possibility of a smooth landing.

Given the current economic landscape, a wise investment strategy would involve considering high-growth stocks like CRM and ADT, which are dominant industry players and have the potential for compounding returns this year.

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM)

CRM offers customer relationship management technology that connects businesses and clients globally. With the help of its Customer 360 platform, it enables its clients to collaborate to provide connected experiences for their customers. The company sells its services directly and through consulting firms and systems integrators.

On March 7, 2023, CRM introduced Einstein GPT, the world’s first generative AI CRM technology. It would leverage generative AI to completely transform the client experience and provide AI-created content at a hyper-scale across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction.

In addition, the company unveiled a Generative AI Fund from Salesforce Ventures, its global investment arm. The $250 million fund is anticipated to support the startup ecosystem, engage in high-potential businesses, and encourage the development of generative, trustworthy AI. Such investments could bode well for the company amid the rising craze for AI.

On January 12, CRM introduced several new advancements for retailers to enhance and optimize their advertising sales, gain a unified view of transactions across online and offline stores, and extract value from customer data. Adopting these innovations could empower retailers, boosting the company’s performance.

CRM’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 22.4% over the past three years. Over the same period, its EBIT has increased at a CAGR of 58.9%. Also, its net income and EPS have grown at CAGRs of 18.2% and 11.8%, respectively.

For the fiscal fourth quarter that ended January 31, 2023, CRM’s total revenues grew 14.4% year-over-year to $8.38 billion. Its non-GAAP income from operations rose 123.3% from the year-ago value to $2.45 billion. Also, the company’s non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS stood at $1.66 billion and $1.68, up 96.4% and 100% from the prior year’s period, respectively.

Analysts expect CRM’s revenue to increase 10.4% year-over-year to $34.62 billion for the fiscal year ending January 2024. The company’s EPS for the ongoing year is expected to rise 36.2% from the previous year to $7.14. Moreover, CRM surpassed its consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters, which is impressive.

The stock has gained 28.5% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $173.18.

CRM’s solid fundamentals are apparent in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

CRM has an A grade for Growth and Sentiment. It ranks #17 in the 134-stock Software - Application industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings I’ve just highlighted, you can see CRM’s ratings for Value, Stability, Quality, and Momentum here.

ADT Inc. (ADT)

ADT offers security, automation, and smart home options to both residential and commercial customers. It operates through Consumer and Small Business; Commercial; and Solar segments. Its offerings include security automation, burglar alarms, and other smart house solutions.

On February 28, 2023, Jim DeVries, ADT President, and CEO, said, “We concluded the year with positive momentum in our business, along with launching our partnership with State Farm and advancing our strategic relationship with Google. As we advance into 2023 we are forecasting solid growth in revenue, earnings and free cash flow, continuing our positive trajectory across our businesses and demonstrating progress on our 2025 goals.”

On January 5, the company announced its latest safety advancements for home, mobile, and commercial applications at CES 2023. The ADT+ app is a significant development in home security, enabling customers to self-install and integrate multiple smart devices with monitoring and proactive mobile alerts. The introduction of these innovative solutions could benefit the company's growth.

ADT’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 7.7% over the past three years. Furthermore, the company’s EBIT has increased at a 27.9% CAGR over the same period.

ADT’s total revenue increased 19.1% year-over-year to $1.65 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter that ended December 31, 2022. Its adjusted EBITDA grew 9.6% year-over-year to $629 million. Also, the company’s operating income rose significantly from the prior year’s period to $206 million.

In addition, ADT’s adjusted net income stood at $92 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $25 million in the prior year’s quarter, while its adjusted net income per share was $0.10, compared to an adjusted loss per share of $0.03 in the previous year’s period.

The consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion for the fiscal year ending December 2023 reflects a 5.7% year-over-year improvement. Similarly, the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47 for the current year indicates a 97.6% rise year-over-year. Furthermore, ADT surpassed its consensus revenue estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Shares of ADT have plummeted 3.8% intraday to close the last trading session at $7.34.

ADT’s POWR Ratings reflect its promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The stock has a B grade for Stability and Quality. Within the Home Improvement & Goods industry, it ranks #6 out of 56 stocks.

Beyond what we stated above, we also have ADT’s ratings for Value, Growth, Momentum, and Sentiment. Get all ADT ratings here.

CRM shares were trading at $176.50 per share on Monday afternoon, up $3.32 (+1.92%). Year-to-date, CRM has gained 33.12%, versus a 1.56% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Aanchal Sugandh

Aanchal's passion for financial markets drives her work as an investment analyst and journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in finance and is pursuing the CFA program. She is proficient at assessing the long-term prospects of stocks with her fundamental analysis skills. Her goal is to help investors build portfolios with sustainable returns.

