Home Depot snaps up SRS in $18.25 billion deal

By Brian-Damien Morgan

entrepreneur daily

This story originally appeared on Due

To enhance Home Depot’s offerings to professional tradespeople, the company has acquired SRS Distribution Inc.

The world’s largest home improvement retailer will be making the deal with the “leading residential specialty trade distribution company across several verticals serving the professional roofer, landscaper and pool contractor,” according to a release from the company.

Home Depot professional gets bigger

Home Depot has taken the deal forward to enhance the existing list of supplies and materials available to professionals and specialists throughout the United States. The company is determined to expand in this corner of the market, and the acquisition has been hailed as a solid one by CEO and Chair President Ted Decker.

He said “SRS’s ability to build leadership positions in each of its trade verticals while generating significant revenue growth is a testament to its strong vision, leadership, culture and execution. SRS has built a robust and successful platform that will accelerate our growth with the residential professional customer while presenting future opportunities with the specialty trade pro.”

SRS has a 760 plus retail network that employs 2,500 individuals across 47 states. The company also operates a fleet of 4,000 trucks and logistics elements that will lengthen Home Depot’s considerably long commercial reach across America.

Decker would continue his praise for the deal on LinkedIn, saying “We believe growing our Pro business will fuel our next growth chapter, and SRS is exceptional at serving the specialty trade pro with a deep understanding across their specific verticals and broad product assortment. This acquisition will help us better sell the whole project and capture a new purchase occasion we haven’t traditionally served. I look forward to welcoming the entire SRS team to The Home Depot and the opportunities we have ahead.”

Dan Tinker, CEO of SRS says the company is “looking forward to combining our differentiated assets and capabilities, including our extensive branch network, experienced sales team, robust trade credit offering, and order management system, geared at serving the complex project purchase occasion, with The Home Depot’s competitive advantages. We believe this will enable us to better serve pros and continue growing in our large and highly fragmented market.”

This news falls into place with the announcement that Home Depot would be unveiling four new distribution centers before the end of 2024 to fulfill the orders of professional contractors.

Home Depot said in the release that the company will offer Professionals:

  • Localized product assortment specially tailored for each priority market:
  • A dedicated sales force in each of its priority markets;
  • Digital tools and personalized experiences, including new order management capabilities to better manage complex pro orders;
  • Trade credit, which is currently in pilot with a small number of pro customers; and
  • Tiered pro pricing

Image: Home Depot.

The post Home Depot snaps up SRS in $18.25 billion deal appeared first on Due.

