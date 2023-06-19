Do you fancy saving money like a Capricorn or being methodical in money handling just like them? Just in case you didn’t know, Capricorns are amazing when it comes to...

Do you fancy saving money like a Capricorn or being methodical in money handling just like them? Just in case you didn’t know, Capricorns are amazing when it comes to money! Well, if you repent belonging to another zodiac, this article will help you cultivate the same financial habits just like a Capricorn.

We have discussed the healthy money-handling habits that make Capricorns superior at finances. Even if you are deprived of the blessings of their stars, there’s no harm in imbibing their money-making ideas!

What Makes Capricorns Great at Handling Money?

If you believe in the powers of our stars or your ruling planet, you can distinguish Capricorns by their steady, methodical, and sound money-handling habits. Whether you observe your boss or any colleague who happens to be a Capricorn, you might envy their mastery of money handling.

In the commercial context, you might often observe Capricorns initiating their projects earlier than others. It’s not because they are hurrying to finish the task but because they are more planned and disciplined than others.

Translating these characteristic traits into financial terms, you would realize why Capricorns are amazing at dealing with money. Besides, it’s common to notice Capricorns thriving under high work pressure while others tend to buckle down. Also, they are habitually good at setting boundaries. Just as they love to accomplish their professional tasks on time, they remain disciplined with their financial goals.

Most importantly, Capricorns have a mind for investments! They can negotiate deals well and cultivate the good habit of putting aside funds for rainy days.

So, how about exploring the financial traits of a Capricorn and inculcating the same in your personality? We have demonstrated some of the positive finance-handling traits of Capricorns that you can borrow to stride towards your financial independence!

How To Cultivate Healthy Financial Habits Like Capricorns?

Before we help you with strategic money-handling ideas, here’s a fact that should boost your confidence. Not all billionaires across the world are Capricorns. Jeff Bezos may be an exception, but you will find more billionaires from other zodiacs! Here are some financial traits that you can borrow from Capricorns.

1. Track Your Expenses

As you work towards your financial freedom and stability, it’s imperative to track your expenses. It’s worth knowing where your financial inflow is going. Observing your finances from a vantage point enables individuals to get a more holistic understanding. This way, you can find avenues to curtail your expenses or optimize how you spend money.

Currently, financially resilient individuals largely count on expense management apps. Keeping track of your expenses manually turns out to be a tedious task. This way, you can get a clearer view of your expense profile and cut down on the extravaganza. Remember, Capricorns are methodical and rational with their spending!

2. Set Financial Goals

Unless you impose deadlines on your life, attaining financial freedom remains vague. Therefore, prioritize your financial goals under these three parameters:

Your financial requirements or objectives in life

The amount you need to put aside to achieve these goals

The age by which you need to save this amount

Whether it’s retirement planning or purchasing your house, adhering to your financial goals will see you through.

To differentiate different financial goals, split them across different time horizons.

Short-term goals: Establishing your short-term goals will set the foundation for planning your long-term objectives. It’s relatively easy to set short-term goals, and the confidence you gain goes a long way in paving your way for long-term financial planning. For instance, you might plan to build an emergency fund or arrange a down payment for your house.

Mid-term goals: Now that you have cleared off your credit card debts, arranged an emergency fund, and accumulated funds to address your short-term goals, it’s time to plan for the mid-term. Maybe you want to pay off your student loan debt or prioritize the education of your kids in the next couple of decades.

Long-term goals: Long-term financial goals typically involve saving for your future or retirement. Some commonly used investment accounts for putting aside these funds include a tax-advantaged retirement account, traditional IRA or Roth IRA, or 401(k), 403(b).

3. Diversify Your Investment Portfolio

Now that you have identified your short, mid-term, and long-term goals, it’s time to start investing. As Capricorns say, don’t put all your money or assets in the same portfolio. The beauty of growing your assets lies in diversifying your investments.

Think of stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and dividend-yielding shares. If you are yet to venture into the property market, consider investing in REITs. Also, invest in treasury bonds to draw a hedge against inflation.

Even if there’s no bull or bear market currently, there’s no harm in starting small with SIPs. Automate your savings, and you will manage to convert them into a habit.

Considering financial instabilities like recession and inflation, it pays to diversify your portfolio to include commodities as well. Often, inflation brings about a spike in the prices of essential commodities like oil. Even when other stocks tumble, commodities will help to balance your financial portfolio.

Capricorns habitually explore other savings options such as pension funds, recurring deposits, fixed deposits, CDs, and high-yielding savings accounts.

4. Be Strategic While Using Debt

Well, financial experts instinctively advise people to avoid debt. Capricorns, too, follow suit, trying to pay off their debts at the earliest. However, there are times when you can strategically take advantage of your debt. This is what financially resilient Capricorns do. How about applying for a personal or business credit card and tactically using it to improve your credit score? You can also win rewards through your credit cards that can potentially curtail your expenses!

Some other avenues to strategically use your debt include acquiring property, furthering your education, and expanding your business.

However, avoid taking loans at high interest on credit cards! In case you do need financial assistance, settle for a personal loan or a secured loan at low interest.

5. Protect Your Assets With An Emergency Fund

US citizens often fail to realize the value of having an emergency fund. As much as 60% of Americans struggle to cover unexpected expenses exceeding $1,000. So, what if you need emergency funds during a hospitalization? Or one of your home appliances breaks down, and you need to shell out a lump sum amount?

Having an emergency fund ensures that you need not use other funds in case an urgency knocks at the door. The last thing you would want is to use your retirement savings, kids’ savings, or savings stacked to serve other priorities.

Experts recommend building an emergency fund as a short-term goal. This fund should be adequate to cover around six months of your living expenses. Mainly, if you are dependent on a single source of income, make sure to put aside a fund for emergency use.

6. Have Passive Income Sources

The natural financial instinct of Capricorns prompts them to diversify their income sources. If you are dependent on just your salary, you are vulnerable. With another recession breathing heavily on every US citizen, it’s wise to try and strategize secondary sources of income.

Starting a blog or having a few side hustles can help you manage your finances like a pro. Why not pay off your debts faster by streaming in extra income sources? You would be eventually saving on the high interest rates!

Other instances of obtaining passive income while working include renting out properties, starting a side business, or capitalizing on dividend-paying stocks.

Suppose your side hustle fetches you just $100 a month. How much would you make in a year and a decade? The beauty in the money-making habits of Capricorns lies in the extent to which they get creative

7. Plan Your Tax Strategically

Believe it or not, some Capricorns can save thousands of dollars every year simply by planning their income taxes strategically. Tax planning happens to be an integral part of money handling. With the right approach, you can reduce your tax liabilities while adhering to legal requirements.

How about maximizing your contributions to your retirement accounts? What about making the most of your deductions and tax credits? Americans should consider themselves privileged as they continue claiming tax deductions on mutual funds, health insurance, life insurance, home loan interest, and other avenues!

In the end, saving tax is equivalent to earning the amount. Simply plan your income and expenses by equating the deductions and credits while you plan your tax. Also, don’t overlook the provisions to save tax by opening an HSA or FSA account.

Some of the commonly overlooked deductions and credits that you can capitalize on include:

Mortgage interest deduction Child tax credit Lifetime learning credit American opportunity tax credit Student loan interest deduction Charitable donations deduction Deduction for local and state taxes IRA contributions deduction Saver’s credit Home office deduction Self-employment expenses deduction Solar tax credit

8. Get Adequate Insurance

How do you plan to draw your line of defense against potential perils that threaten to derail your financial plans? Well, Capricorns have shown the way! The best line of defense against any kind of financial risk is to have proper insurance in place. This way, you can secure your goal while striving toward your financial freedom.

Home, business, car, health, and life insurance are some of the most commonly sought products. With adequate insurance coverage for all your family members, you can secure your finances from the uncontrolled outflow.

With medical expenses consistently inching higher, it pays to have enough coverage. This ensures that a medical emergency for your dear one wouldn’t financially cripple you.

Mimic the Capricorns!

As you brace up to follow Capricorns, make sure to consult a financial expert. With professional insights, you can fine-tune your money-handling habits.

Also, try to invest for the long term as you continue saving money. Remember, the earlier you start investing, the easier would be your goal to achieve. Investing on a long-term basis also enables you to capitalize on the power of compounding.

Anyone can save money and grow their assets, regardless of whether you are a Capricorn or not! Now that we have shared these money-making secrets with you, it’s time that you tweak your financial habits and move toward financial independence!

FAQs

1. Which zodiac signs will be financially lucky in 2023?

Regardless of your zodiac, your financial literacy determines whether or not you can be lucky in money handling. Whether it’s 2023 or any other year, it pays to focus on cultivating saving habits and investing logically. Curtail your expenses and channel your funds into the right investment accounts to try your financial luck.

2. Can I be wealthy if I am not a Capricorn?

Of course, anyone cultivating healthy financial habits can be wealthy. You don’t necessarily be a Capricorn if you want to grow your wealth. Focus on your financial goals and be strategic with your money handling habits to accumulate wealth.

3. How can I save money if I am not rich?

The secret to saving money is to spend less. Carefully evaluate your basic necessities and try not to be extravagant. Make sure to have adequate insurance policies to cover unexpected expenses. Once you manage to cease unwanted financial outflow, you can start saving money.

4. At what age should Capricorns start saving?

Whether you are a Capricorn or not, try to start saving as early in your career as possible. Suppose, you bag your first job at 21. Try to put aside funds for your financial and retirement goals from 25. Small steps towards saving for your future can significantly help you accumulate funds for the long term.

5. Which zodiacs can make good money?

Although Capricorns are believed to be the best at handling money, the power of your stars is limited to controlling your finances. This explains why so many billionaires are not Capricorns but belong to other zodiac signs like Taurus. So long as you are responsible towards handling money, you need not worry about your finances. Well, being a Capricorn would simply boost your confidence, but you can grow your wealth even if you are not a Capricorn.

