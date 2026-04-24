/ Franchise 500

77 Hardee’s Locations Closed for Good —And the Franchisee Behind Them Is Filing for Bankruptcy

ARC Burger operated restaurants across nine states before shuttering everything in December and laying off 1,600+ employees.

edited by Dan Bova | Apr 24, 2026

Seventy-seven Hardee’s restaurants are officially gone, and the franchisee behind them filed for bankruptcy this week. ARC Burger, the private equity-backed operator that ran the locations across nine states, filed for Chapter 7 liquidation on Monday after closing all its restaurants permanently in December. The filing shows liabilities between $10 million and $50 million, and the company doesn’t expect any recovery for unsecured creditors.

The collapse followed a legal battle with Hardee’s over $6.5 million in unpaid royalties, rent and advertising fees. Hardee’s sued in November 2025, alleging ARC stopped paying in late 2024. ARC fired back in March, arguing it was sold a broken portfolio when it acquired the restaurants out of bankruptcy in 2023. The company claimed it discovered failing equipment and deteriorating conditions that forced more than $10 million in unplanned repairs.

Hardee’s rejected those claims, pointing to ARC’s payment failures as the primary problem. By mid-December, all 77 locations were closed and more than 1,600 employees were out of work.

Seventy-seven Hardee’s restaurants are officially gone, and the franchisee behind them filed for bankruptcy this week. ARC Burger, the private equity-backed operator that ran the locations across nine states, filed for Chapter 7 liquidation on Monday after closing all its restaurants permanently in December. The filing shows liabilities between $10 million and $50 million, and the company doesn’t expect any recovery for unsecured creditors.

The collapse followed a legal battle with Hardee’s over $6.5 million in unpaid royalties, rent and advertising fees. Hardee’s sued in November 2025, alleging ARC stopped paying in late 2024. ARC fired back in March, arguing it was sold a broken portfolio when it acquired the restaurants out of bankruptcy in 2023. The company claimed it discovered failing equipment and deteriorating conditions that forced more than $10 million in unplanned repairs.

Hardee’s rejected those claims, pointing to ARC’s payment failures as the primary problem. By mid-December, all 77 locations were closed and more than 1,600 employees were out of work.

Latest

Related Content