Consider yourself a DIY pro with a passion for entrepreneurship? Then buying a home improvement franchise might be your next best move.

If you're somebody who gets excited by remodeling projects and construction or are an avid fan of interior design television shows, a home improvement franchise is a great way to turn your passion into a thriving business.

From roofing and insulation to painting and flooring, start by exploring the top 15 home improvement franchises, based on our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List.

Initial franchise fee: $19,950

Initial investment: $140,500-$211,750

Number of U.S. units: 1258

Budget Blinds offers a window makeover at an upfront price and stocks a vast variety of window coverings to choose from. Founded in 1992, Budget Blinds sells window coverings while offering shop-at-home services for home décor, accessories and window coverings.

Initial franchise fee: $55,000

Initial investment: $271,000-$399,500

Number of U.S. units: 72

Founded in 1985, USA Insulation is one of the first franchised retrofit insulation corporations in the United States. The company has helped homeowners save thousands of dollars over the lifetime of homeownership by installing high-quality residential insulation.

Initial franchise fee: $6,500

Initial investment: $165,400-$235,100

Number of U.S. units: 213

Floor Coverings International brings the showroom to its customers' homes. Franchisees and their teams work with the homeowner to deliver products that are right for them. This customer experience is part of the reason why Floor Coverings International's NET Promoter Score, which is based largely on customer satisfaction, is the highest in the industry.

Initial franchise fee: $19,950

Initial investment: $119,930-$173,850

Number of U.S. units: 253

Kitchen Tune-Up, which was founded in 1986 and began franchising in 1988, is a home repair service specializing in affordable kitchen, cabinetry and bathroom updates. For more than 30 years, Kitchen Tune-Up has been committed to improving people's homes, upgrading and beautifying their homes in the process.

Initial franchise fee: $45,000-$58,000

Initial investment: $96,400-$195,800

Number of U.S. units: 166

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing specializes in refinishing ceramic tiles, bathtubs, sinks, countertops, bathrooms and similar surfaces. The company was created in 1977 when founder Bob Gray discovered that many people wanted to revamp their houses but lacked the capital needed for a complete reconstruction.

Initial franchise fee: $64,900

Initial investment: $155,650-$232,400

Number of U.S. units: 342

The FirstService company was started in 1989 as a swimming pool management company. In the 1990s, it gave birth to various residential service franchises, referred to as FirstService Brands. In 1992, FirstService started a new company, CertaPro Painters, with the sole aim of making residential and commercial painting services more convenient for homeowners and business owners alike.

Initial franchise fee: $46,450

Initial investment: $816,349-$823,099

Number of U.S. units: 144

ProSource Wholesale is a well-known brand in connecting products, projects and trade professionals such as remodelers, architects and builders. Offering a range of branded home improvement products at affordable prices, the company boasts significant buying power.

Initial franchise fee: $59,500

Initial investment: $215,697-$383,397

Number of U.S. units: 195

Mighty Dog Roofing has been providing its customers with high-quality roofing repair and replacement services for more than 20 years. Its expert team specializes in not just roofing, but also in gutters, siding and windows for all styles and budgets.

Initial franchise fee: $49,500

Initial investment: $147,813-$190,138

Number of U.S. units: 313

Koala Insulation is an insulation contractor franchise that offers residential and commercial insulation services. The company caters to various jobs and applications, such as new construction, retrofitting and properties compromised by natural disasters. It also offers all types of insulation, from blown-in cellulose to batt insulation and more, with the mission of helping customers save on energy costs.

Initial franchise fee: $45,000

Initial investment: $76,230-$184,280

Number of U.S. units: 233

Five Star Painting is a franchise that helps clients complete their home improvement, commercial remodeling or new building projects. With quality customer service, this franchise strives to provide clients with top-of-the-line products and results for all painting needs.

Initial franchise fee: $20,000

Initial investment: $152,000-$503,000

Number of U.S. units: 65

Founded in 1982, Closets By Design creates beautiful and functional closets, in-home offices, garage cabinets and entertainment centers. In addition to this, the company's proprietary customer relationship management system helps in the enterprise's daily operations to provide quality care to its customers.

Initial franchise fee: $49,500

Initial investment: $85,025-$154,050

Number of U.S. units: 109

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives has been fulfilling promises of beautiful outdoor lighting displays for homes, businesses, hospitality buildings and countless other properties since 1995. Formerly known as Lightscapes, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives builds upon Lightscapes' expertise in the outdoor lighting market.

Initial franchise fee: $29,500-$69,500

Initial investment: $42,350-$135,500

Number of U.S. units: 226

ShelfGenie is a storage and shelving solution franchise that offers customized shelving and cabinet designs for homes. The brand specializes in durable, affordable and elegant pull-out shelving solutions that work for almost any cabinet, shelf or pantry. ShelfGenie prides itself on creating designs that are specific to each client's needs and home layout.

Initial franchise fee: $35,000

Initial investment: $220,275-$569,625

Number of U.S. units: 112

Re-Bath is a premier bathroom remodeling franchise that understands that the restroom should be a sacred space in the home. It believes it offers an unrivaled amount of industry experience and expertise. Customers love Re-Bath because of its ability to remodel everything within a week and get customers their money's worth with each project.

Initial franchise fee: $45,000

Initial investment: $53,000-$112,500

Number of U.S. units: 117

Premier Pools & Spas is a proven authority with more than 70,000 pools built. Having worked in other pool companies for years, founders Paul Porter and Keither Harbeck opened their own pool construction business in 1988. Tens of thousands of pools later, they have proven their business model and made dreams come true by surpassing customer expectations.

