About
Founded

1983

Franchising Since

2017 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

2934 E. Broadway, #200
Pearland, TX 77581

Leadership

Mark Collins, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$75,410 - $242,475

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$22,500 - $56,250

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

1-800-Plumber + Air has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

6 hours

Classroom Training:

34 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $75,410 High - $242,475
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Franchise Articles

5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

Understanding the numbers, knowing your operation inside and out, and being the best at one thing at a minimum are keys to survival
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

As the president of a business deemed essential throughout the crisis, here's what I've learned.
Tim Davis | 4 min read
Wild for Animals? Check Out the Top 6 Franchises for Pet Lovers

Wild for Animals? Check Out the Top 6 Franchises for Pet Lovers

Here's how to own your own business... while spending time with furry (or feathered) friends.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
What Restaurant Franchising Will Look Like in 2021

What Restaurant Franchising Will Look Like in 2021

Three areas for restaurants to focus on right now to be prepared.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
The 6 Top Automotive Franchises From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

The 6 Top Automotive Franchises From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

Here are the top six car-maintenance franchises of 2020.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read

