Hundreds of franchise leaders converged on Washington, D.C., this week for the International Franchise Association's (IFA) 2025 Advocacy Summit, a three-day event that blended education, networking and direct engagement with policymakers. The summit played out at a pivotal moment for franchising, as lawmakers weigh regulations that could redefine how the model operates nationwide.

At its core, the summit was about giving a collective voice to more than 800,000 franchise businesses. Through general sessions, workshops and Capitol Hill visits, attendees sharpened advocacy skills, spotlighted the model's community impact and pressed for the American Franchise Act — legislation intended to clarify the joint-employer standard for franchisors and franchisees.

The event opened with forums and committee meetings, along with the launch of the second Franchise Ascension Initiative cohort — a program designed to elevate emerging leaders within the franchise community and give them a platform to grow their impact.

Day 1: Setting the stage

The opening day featured forums, committee meetings and the launch of the second Franchise Ascension Initiative cohort, designed to elevate emerging leaders across the industry. New programming added momentum, including a TikTok Lounge focused on building brand reach through creative, digital-first campaigns. An Advocacy 101 workshop equipped attendees with practical tools for telling their stories and preparing for Capitol Hill meetings.

CNN commentator and political strategist Scott Jennings framed franchising as a unifying force at a polarized time when he spoke on the first day. "Franchising is one of the most remarkable success stories of the modern economy," Jennings said, according to the IFA. "From your morning coffee to the hotels you stay in, franchises touch every Main Street in America."

Day 2: Policy in focus

Attention turned squarely to policy priorities on day two, centered around the American Franchise Act. In remarks to attendees, IFA president and CEO Matthew Haller outlined how the bill would bring long-sought clarity by setting a narrow joint-employer standard tailored to franchising. If enacted, it would affirm that franchisors and franchisees are separate employers unless one directly controls the other's workers — reducing uncertainty for operators and their teams.

"Franchising thrives when entrepreneurs have independence and flexibility, but too often, inconsistent rules make it harder for them to grow," Haller told Entrepreneur. "The American Franchise Act is about protecting the partnership that makes franchising work."

Small-group sessions rounded out the day, as leaders compared notes on data, messaging and district-level economic impact to strengthen their case with lawmakers.

Day 3: Taking the message to Capitol Hill

The final day focused on action. Equipped with new training and a unified brief, franchise leaders fanned out across Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers and staff. Conversations centered on jobs, local investment and the importance of clear, consistent labor standards.

Participants emphasized how policy uncertainty translates into real-world decisions about hiring, expansion and reinvestment in their communities.

Looking ahead

The 2025 Advocacy Summit closed with a practical playbook: Lead with real operator stories, reinforce them with local economic data and follow up methodically after Capitol Hill meetings. With labor and employment debates continuing, the franchise community leaves Washington aligned on a message and plan.

What began as a week of sessions and strategy now shifts to sustained district-level engagement. Attendees return home as advocates ready to keep the conversation going — and to make the case that franchising's local ownership model remains a vital engine for Main Street.

