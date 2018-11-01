A-1 Concrete Leveling Inc.
Concrete leveling and repairs

A-1 Concrete Leveling Inc.
Concrete leveling and repairs

About
Founded

1992

Franchising Since

1993 (25 Years)

Corporate Address

388 S. Main St., #402
Akron, OH 44311

CEO

John Rasnick

Parent Company

A-1 Concrete Leveling Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$120,500 - $150,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$5,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$85,000 - $85,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Financing Options

A-1 Concrete Leveling Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll

A-1 Concrete Leveling Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 2

Bio
More than 15 years ago, Grover Miller developed his first self-contained pumping unit for leveling concrete. A small hole is drilled into an existing slab, and slurry is injected under the slab, lifting it back into its original position.

A-1 Concrete Leveling franchisees use Miller’s technology to level concrete surfaces such as sidewalks, steps, driveways and runways

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $120,500 High - $150,900
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: November 1st, 2018
