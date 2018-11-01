A-1 Concrete Leveling Inc.
Concrete leveling and repairs
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
388 S. Main St., #402
Akron, OH 44311
CEO
John Rasnick
Parent Company
A-1 Concrete Leveling Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$120,500 - $150,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$5,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$85,000 - $85,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
A-1 Concrete Leveling Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
A-1 Concrete Leveling Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 2
A-1 Concrete Leveling franchisees use Miller’s technology to level concrete surfaces such as sidewalks, steps, driveways and runways