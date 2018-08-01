AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
Transmission and general auto repairs, diagnostic services
Founded
1963
Franchising Since
1963 (55 Years)
Corporate Address
201 Gibraltar Rd.
Horsham, PA 19044
CEO
Jim Gregory
Parent Company
American Driveline Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$223,600 - $330,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$65,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,500 - $39,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$8,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
240 hours
Classroom Training:
145 hours
Additional Training:
On-site business coaching
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4