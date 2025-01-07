Access an $11 Billion Industry with This Scalable Group Coaching Franchise The Growth Coach is a unique coaching business that leverages the power of value driven group coaching mixed with high-power, one-on-one business coaching to help businesses create breakthroughs.
3 benefits of owning a The Growth Coach franchise:
- Access to a booming $11 billion industry with a scalable group coaching model.
- Low initial investment with potential for high ROI due to growing demand for coaching services.
- Exclusive territories and extensive support and training provided to establish and grow your business.
The Growth Coach is a franchise specializing in business and sales coaching for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), offering a systemized approach to help companies achieve rapid growth. As a franchisee, owners can leverage the brand's market recognition and proven coaching methods to empower sales teams and enhance business performance.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $54,000
- Initial Franchise Fee: $39,900
- Liquid Capital Required: $50,000
- Veteran Incentives: $5,000 off franchise fee