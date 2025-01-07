Access an $11 Billion Industry with This Scalable Group Coaching Franchise The Growth Coach is a unique coaching business that leverages the power of value driven group coaching mixed with high-power, one-on-one business coaching to help businesses create breakthroughs.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 benefits of owning a The Growth Coach franchise:

  1. Access to a booming $11 billion industry with a scalable group coaching model.
  2. Low initial investment with potential for high ROI due to growing demand for coaching services.
  3. Exclusive territories and extensive support and training provided to establish and grow your business.

The Growth Coach is a franchise specializing in business and sales coaching for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), offering a systemized approach to help companies achieve rapid growth. As a franchisee, owners can leverage the brand's market recognition and proven coaching methods to empower sales teams and enhance business performance.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $54,000
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $39,900
  • Liquid Capital Required: $50,000
  • Veteran Incentives: $5,000 off franchise fee
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

