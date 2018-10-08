Aire-Master of America Inc.
Restroom odor-control and maintenance
Founded
1958
Franchising Since
1976 (42 Years)
Corporate Address
1821 N. Hwy. CC, P.O. Box 2310
Nixa, MO 65714
CEO
Douglas McCauley
Parent Company
Aire-Master of America Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$39,584 - $142,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $83,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Aire-Master of America Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
Quarterly training available at headquarters
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2