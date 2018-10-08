Aire-Master of America Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Aire-Master of America Inc. is ranked #367 in the Franchise 500!

Bio Established in 1958, Aire-Master is an odor-control and commercial hygiene service franchise system. Services and products include repeat-service for deodorizing, restroom fixture cleaning, restroom floor and wall cleaning, soaps and paper. Aire-Master produces its own products, and franchisees serve a diverse customer base, from hospitals and hotels to eateries and stores.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $39,584 High - $142,400

Units +3.6% +4 UNITS (1 Year) +11.5% +12 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)