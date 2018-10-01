American Leak Detection
About
Founded

1974

Franchising Since

1984 (34 Years)

Corporate Address

888 Research Dr., #100
Palm Springs, CA 92262

CEO

Pat DeSouza

Parent Company

American Leak Detection Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$76,755 - $259,550

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$70,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,500 - $120,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6-10%

Financing Options

American Leak Detection has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

240 hours

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Additional Training:

Annual convention

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 3

American Leak Detection is ranked #363 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
When American Leak Detection was founded in 1974, the business was detecting leaks in pools, spas, and slabs in Southern California. Since then, American Leak Detection has expanded beyond Southern California, operating across the U.S. and around the world. In addition to detecting pool, spa, and slab leaks, American Leak Detection franchisees perform sewer and utility line locating; oil, gas, and natural gas leak detection; crack injection; and other related services.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $76,755 High - $259,550
Units
+1.1%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +1.7%+3 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, West, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Mexico, South America, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

