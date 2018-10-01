American Leak Detection
Concealed water, gas, and sewer leak-detection
Founded
1974
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
888 Research Dr., #100
Palm Springs, CA 92262
CEO
Pat DeSouza
Parent Company
American Leak Detection Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$76,755 - $259,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $120,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-10%
American Leak Detection has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
240 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Annual convention
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3
American Leak Detection is ranked #363 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, West, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Mexico, South America, Western Europe