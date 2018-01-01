American Prosperity Group (APG)
Retirement and estate planning, financial services
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
901 Rte. 23 South, 2nd Fl.
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444-1038
CEO
Mark Charnet
Initial Investment ⓘ
$95,800 - $127,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$270,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $58,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
American Prosperity Group (APG) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours