ANB Clean Franchising LLC
Residential and commercial cleaning
ANB Clean Franchising LLC
Residential and commercial cleaning
About
2985 Glacier Dr.
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
2985 Glacier Dr.
Shakopee, MN 55379
CEO
Andy Buddensiek
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$26,100 - $44,750
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,500 - $5,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Website development
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $26,100 High - $44,750
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Related Franchises
Franchise Articles
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?
Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.