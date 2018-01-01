Another Broken Egg Cafe
Breakfast, brunch, and lunch cafes
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
600 Grand Blvd., #M-209
Miramar Beach, FL 32550
CEO
Ron Green
Parent Company
Another Broken Egg of America Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$505,500 - $1,175,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Another Broken Egg Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
15 days
Classroom Training:
6 weeks
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25 - 35