AR Workshop
DIY workshops

About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2017 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

746 Bannerman Ln.
Fort Mill, SC 29715

CEO

Maureen Anders

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$66,620 - $115,820

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

8 hours

Classroom Training:

28 hours

Additional Training:

Via teleconference

Number of Employees Required to Run:

8 - 12

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $66,620 High - $115,820
Units
+120.0%+54 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

