About
Founded

1988

Franchising Since

1989 (30 Years)

Corporate Address

48-50 W. Chestnut St., #200
Lancaster, PA 17603

CEO

Steve DeSutter

Parent Company

Focus Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$199,475 - $385,100

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$120,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Auntie Anne's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

26-64 hours

Classroom Training:

50 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

9 - 12

Anne Beiler had been baking most of her life, but it wasn't until she began managing a concession stand at a farmer's market in Pennsylvania that she thought about starting a business. The stand served pizzas, pretzels, chips and candy, with the pretzels outselling everything else. Beiler stopped selling pizza and began hand-rolling pretzels in front of her customers, making the snack even more popular. Eventually, Beiler bought her own stand, naming it Auntie Anne's, and, soon two of her brothers were operating Auntie Anne's booths of their own.

Today, Auntie Anne's locations serve a variety of pretzels, dipping sauces and drinks. Stores can be found in shopping centers, airports and train stations across the United States, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the United Kingdom and Venezuela.

Initial Investment: Low - $199,475 High - $385,100
+6.5%+119 UNITS (1 Year) +20.4%+330 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Articles

What Do Schlotzsky's, Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's Have in Common? The Same Parent Company: Focus Brands.

You can research franchises by price, location, industry … and parent company, too.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
Franchise Players: An Auntie Anne's Franchisee on the Importance of Seeking Advice

Eleazar Puente, an Auntie Anne's franchisee, answers questions on motivation, challenges of franchising and more.
Kate Taylor | 7 min read
This Mega Deal Means Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Are Now in the Same Family as Arby's, Auntie Anne's and Cinnabon

Roark Capital Group will acquire CKE Inc., the parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, adding to its extensive franchise brand portfolio, which includes Wingstop, Carvel Ice Cream and Arby's.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?

How franchises are working to boost their workforce.
Maggie Ginsberg | 13 min read
How Dubai Based Startup Uncle Fluffy Bakery Became A Global Franchise

The Uncle Fluffy brand now has the distinction of being franchised out to multiple geographies within three years of its existence, which makes one wonder of its secret sauce.
4 min read

