Aussie Pet Mobile Inc.
Mobile pet grooming
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
95 Argonaut, #95
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
CEO
Ian Moses
Initial Investment ⓘ
$140,050 - $149,050
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
4-2%
Aussie Pet Mobile Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
96 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Online videos
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 12