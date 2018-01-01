Award Winning Fundraising
Food fundraising program
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
370 N. Palm St., #A
Brea, CA 92821
CEO
Andy Diaz
Initial Investment ⓘ
$43,350 - $98,800
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,000 - $18,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Award Winning Fundraising offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory, accounts receivable
Award Winning Fundraising has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee, royalty fee waived first 90 days