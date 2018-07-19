Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse
Barbecue
Founded
1950
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
5120 Virginia Wy., #B-23
Brentwood, TN 37027
CEO
Brett McFarland
Parent Company
Bar-B-Cutie Franchise Systems LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$266,986 - $2,080,491
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $225,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
253.5 hours
Classroom Training:
36 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20
Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse is ranked #326 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas