1995
2010 (10 Years)
P.O. Box 250
Kodak, TN 37764
Scott Parker, CEO
$215,750 - $396,900
$400,000
$125,000
$44,900 - $44,900
6%
2%
Beef Jerky Experience has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
50% off first-store franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
2-16 hours
2-8 hours
2 - 4