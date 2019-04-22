Beef Jerky Experience
#453 Franchise 500| Jerky, sausages, specialty foods

Beef Jerky Experience
Jerky, sausages, specialty foods
|

About
Founded

1995

Franchising Since

2010 (10 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 250
Kodak, TN 37764

Leadership

Scott Parker, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$215,750 - $396,900

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$125,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$44,900 - $44,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Beef Jerky Experience has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

50% off first-store franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

2-16 hours

Classroom Training:

2-8 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 4

Beef Jerky Experience is ranked #453 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $215,750 High - $396,900
Units
-4.7%-5 UNITS (1 Year) +29.5%+23 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Updated: October 26th, 2020
