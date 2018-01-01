Big Smoke Burger
Burgers
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
50 Carroll St., #213
Toronto, ON M4M 3G3
CEO
Mustafa Yusuf
Initial Investment ⓘ
$184,500 - $417,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Big Smoke Burger has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
2 weeks