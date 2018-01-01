Billy Sims BBQ
Barbecue
Billy Sims BBQ
Barbecue
About
6570-B E. 51st St.
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
6570-B E. 51st St.
Tulsa, OK 74145
CEO
Jeff Jackson
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$169,200 - $433,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$170,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1.5 weeks
Classroom Training:
4 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15
Bio
Named for a former college and professional football player, Billy Sims BBQ was started in 2004 and began franchising in 2008. The company is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and most of its restaurants are located in Oklahoma and surrounding states.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $169,200 High - $433,100
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
