Black Rock Bar & Grill
Hot-rock-cooking restaurants
About
Founded

2010

Franchising Since

2014 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

30553 S. Wixom Rd., #300
Wixom, MI 48393

CEO

Lonny Morganroth

Parent Company

Sizzling Black Rock Steak House Franchising Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$1,534,940 - $2,994,625

Net-worth Requirement

$3,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$300,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

163 hours

Classroom Training:

43 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $1,534,940 High - $2,994,625
Units
+18.2%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +550.0%+11 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

