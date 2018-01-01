Brickhouse Cardio Club
Fitness studios
Brickhouse Cardio Club
Fitness studios
About
3719 MacCorkle Ave. S.E.
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
3719 MacCorkle Ave. S.E.
Charleston, WV 25304
CEO
Vic Sprouse
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$22,450 - $39,350
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$14,900 - $14,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Financing Options
Brickhouse Cardio Club offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Bio
Brickhouse Cardio Clubs are fitness studios offering group dance and aerobics classes aimed mainly at women. The company, based in Charleston, West Virginia, has been franchising since 2010.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $22,450 High - $39,350
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Central America, Eastern Europe, Mexico, South America, Western Europe
Related Franchises
Franchise Articles
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?
Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.