#203 Franchise 500| Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older

About
Founded

1981

Franchising Since

2011 (9 Years)

Corporate Address

2829 Guardian Ln.
Virginia Beach, VA 23452

CEO

Brian Garrison

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$91,275 - $150,875

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,500 - $59,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

British Swim School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$8,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

65 hours

Classroom Training:

56 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

British Swim School is ranked #203 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Former British national swimmer Rita Goldbert opened her first private swim school in 1981 in the basement of a Victorian house in Manchester, England. Ten years later, she brought British Swim School to the U.S., and another twenty years later she began franchising the concept. Franchisees offer swimming and water safety lessons for children as young as three months old, as well as adults and individuals with special abilities.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $91,275 High - $150,875
Units
+9.5%+6 UNITS (1 Year) +86.5%+32 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
