Buck's Pizza
Pizza, chicken, salads, pasta
Founded
1994
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 405
DuBois, PA 15801
CEO
Lance Benton
Initial Investment ⓘ
$165,450 - $345,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Buck's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
Ad Templates