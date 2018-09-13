Budget Blinds LLC
#23 Franchise 500| Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories

Budget Blinds LLC
Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
|

About
Founded

1992

Franchising Since

1994 (24 Years)

Corporate Address

19000 MacArthur Blvd., #100
Irvine, CA 92612

CEO

Shirin Behzadi

Parent Company

Home Franchise Concepts

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$110,140 - $235,870

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$64,950

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$19,950 - $19,950

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$300-$1.5K/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

$1K-$1.5K/mo.

Financing Options

Budget Blinds LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Budget Blinds LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$15,000 off initial territory fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 3

Budget Blinds LLC is ranked #23 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Budget Blinds is a member of a family of brands under the umbrella of Home Franchise Concepts (HFC), which also includes Tailored Living and Concrete Craft. Launched in 1992, Budget Blinds allows customers to shop at home for window coverings and offers customers free in-home consultations, window measurements and installation. The company sells a variety of name-brand window coverings.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $110,140 High - $235,870
Units
+5.5%+58 UNITS (1 Year) +18.2%+170 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Mexico
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

