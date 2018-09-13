Budget Blinds LLC
Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
19000 MacArthur Blvd., #100
Irvine, CA 92612
CEO
Shirin Behzadi
Parent Company
Home Franchise Concepts
Initial Investment ⓘ
$110,140 - $235,870
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$64,950
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,950 - $19,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$300-$1.5K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$1K-$1.5K/mo.
Budget Blinds LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Budget Blinds LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$15,000 off initial territory fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 3