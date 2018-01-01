Built Custom Burgers
Build-your-own burgers
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
8571 Higuera St.
Culver City, CA 90232
CEO
Craig Albert
Initial Investment ⓘ
$368,000 - $982,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$800,000 - $2,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $2,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Built Custom Burgers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
4 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20