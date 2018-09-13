Camp Run-A-Mutt
Dog daycare and boarding
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
2900 Fourth Ave., #206
San Diego, CA 92103
CEO
Dennis Quaglia
Parent Company
Camp Run-A-Mutt Entrepreneurial Resources
Initial Investment ⓘ
$187,725 - $471,925
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Camp Run-A-Mutt has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10