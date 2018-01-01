Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
9465 Counselors Row, #200
Indianapolis, IN 46240
CEO
Jim Muehlhausen
Initial Investment ⓘ
$41,500 - $63,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
CEO Focus offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
CEO Focus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
25 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours
Additional Training:
Online/phone training